Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : raised planters/locations : side yard

Outdoor Raised Planters Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

"I like that my daughter can come down here to play, and we can also entertain easily,
Architects Mathilde Nicoulaud and Olivier Lekien recreated a 1930 compact house in Montreuil, France, on the outskirts of Paris as their ideal family home.
Kick off your summer with these stellar sales from your favorite fashion, beauty, home decor, and bedding brands.
The garage’s huge doors had been covered up, so Studio Karhard freed up the openings for steel-and-glass doors from Ferrotec.
To his credit, the original owner and builder of an ’80s-era home in Byron Bay, Australia, kept it “in pretty good nick,” as designer Micka Etheridge puts it. “He’d dusted the window frames once a week for thirty-five years.” Etheridge took that same care expanding the house for its new owners, Cheryl and James Kitchener, who love its greenery and mellow, vintage vibe.
The front balcony lets light and air into the library, where an AJ table lamp from Louis Poulsen adds extra illumination when Elwin is at his desk.
Moveable walls of glass create a seamless blend of indoor-outdoor living.
Exterior
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
The entryway opens into a courtyard overlooking the main living pavilion. Throughout the home, interior spaces flow into outdoor areas via folding and sliding glass doors.
"The H-shaped plan and outbuildings create an assemblage of forms that celebrates the site and creates a continuing sense of surprise," Epstein adds.
The screen is coated with a clear finish by Penofin Red Label. The steel rail and cables are by Feeney and the deck is by Bison Innovative Products. The windows and doors are from Loewen.
The focal point of the terrace is one large potted frangipani tree. The planted edge against the brick wall works to visually soften the space.
At midcentury-style Pavilion Haus in Houston, the home of StudioMET Architects principal and partner Shawn Gottschalk, Gottschalk ensured that kids could play freely in the contained courtyard while parents kept watch through the sleek glass panels. A large pedestrian gate doubling as the front door establishes a dialogue with nature found throughout the pavilion.
The property also includes a detached guesthouse located near the main entrance. The annex functions as a separate two-bedroom apartment, offering its own kitchen and living area.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Side Yard
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
The small outdoor sitting area just outside the den features a striking brise soleil.
A sunken conversation pit surrounding a fire pit sits adjacent to the pool in this semi-outdoor space at a home in Atlantic Beach, Florida.
Beyond the large pedestrian gate, “which is really the home’s front door,” says Gottschalk, “the house begins to reveal its strong indoor and outdoor relationship. Blurring the boundary between the two is a key design element.”
"The importance of this outdoor connection was a very high priority for the clients," O'Brien explains. "They wanted the boys to be free, but wanted to keep an eye on them without them feeling like they’re being monitored."
A sunny, California aesthetic shines brightly in the outdoor patio.
Just off this kitchen is this gorgeous "edible garden" making garden-to-table dining a reality in your very own home.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
Moving the entrance off the street to the rear of the house allowed for the creation of a diminutive side yard.
The home opens to the central atrium—perfectly designed for enjoying indoor/outdoor living
These sliding doors lead to the kitchen and a sitting room.
“This house considers also real and imagined aspects: It is now projected as a diffuse space, free of partitions, where the boundaries between rooms are blurred so that any unexpected events can happen,” says Pardo.
The penthouse has two adjoining, south-facing terraces.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
The distinct sloped roof profiles provide directionality, essentially “pointing” to the views beyond.
Scott has incorporated a bespoke timber and steel staircase next to the terrace to create a sunny core.
In this view, one can see how the curved addition makes space for an outdoor seating area with a fire pit, and eventually meets the clapboard form of the original house.
On approach to the guesthouse, the family keeps an edible garden in concrete planters by the property’s landscape designer, Cielo Sichi of Landfour.
A covered terrace adds to the home's potential for indoor/outdoor living.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
A shaded lounging area by the pool.
Greenery at the entrance of the home.
A porch extension of glass and corten steel was added to this renovated Italian country house. From within the views connect the porch to the outdoor, but from outside, the reflection of the glass volume reflects the natural landscape taking on the skin of green.
12