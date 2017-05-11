Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Outdoor Raised Planters Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Planters full of green lead the way to a small patio.
The communal courtyard at the front of the complex is a favorite meeting place for the couples’ kids. Underneath a six-foot overhang, concrete planters alternate with custom entryways fabricated on-site from lenga wood.
Residents Jorge Browne with his daughter in the communal courtyard that runs along the front of the structure.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
Fox’s home design encompasses 2637 square feet across four levels, and includes a garage, an independent unit for guests, and two floors for her family of four.
A deck connects the container home to the outdoors.
The Bogarts’ front porch is flanked by a green wall and decorated with raised planters from Restoration Hardware.
The Bogarts’ home on Lakemont Drive welcomes with its front porch, featuring mixed materials like natural wood, zinc, and brick.
Transparent walls and Japanese design cues define this renovated home in an Austin suburb.
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
Residents Silas Munro and Bill Hildebrand stand outside their home with their two Viszlas, Niko and Jordy.
A gravel trail winds through greenery into the entryway of the home, reinforcing the parklike nature of the site.
Geometric tiles cover the existing front steps in the covered parking spot.
The building is set back from the boundary to create a generous forecourt, where the staircase’s many uses can be enjoyed.
"To dress the concrete up a bit, we did a burnished face to expose the aggregate—you get a really nice detail when you see them up close," says designer Robert Sweet. "To add some texture, we randomly rotated the blocks to use their cavities as planters." The row of cacti, aptly called "fence-post cacti," acts as a privacy wall between the entrance and courtyard.
A view of the restored waterfall from a walkway in front of the main entrance. The water feature isn’t just for looks—it also functions as a cistern that collects rainwater from drains in the flat roof.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
The façade received fresh paint, as well as new impact resistant windows. The two-story addition rises behind it. “Given that the two-story wing was larger than the existing structure, it was critical for the new building to appear as lightweight as possible,” says the firm. “The reading of concrete, which is an almost universal residential structural system in South Florida, would have been too heavy against the reading of the low-slung wood roof of the original house.”
Surrounded by a thick forest, the property has a lovely private picnic area. The low-maintenance meadow grass does not require any mowing.
The front entrance to Lion International Kindergarten, heightened by the presence of a climbing wall.
Pflug lives with her husband on the second floor of the A-frame. They are opening up a second space on the property this spring that will be an event space and wine bar.
The window filled facade with indoor outdoor connections
The roof is sheathed in asphalt shingles and is complemented by charred timber siding.
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
The 2,466 square foot, two-level home features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.
Green Roof and Ocean View
East Elevation Entry Detail
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
The high ceilings, natural light, and custom-made wooden furniture give the house a simple, fresh, and clean feel.
On the sides of the front folding glass doors are vertical cement board fins that emphasize the street-side corner.
On approach to the guesthouse, the family keeps an edible garden in concrete planters by the property’s landscape designer, Cielo Sichi of Landfour.
Lynn
A 450-square-foot addition reconfigured the ranch house from an L- to a U-shape. - Miami, Florida Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Entrance Court
When you arrive at night you can turn the lights on with an app on your smart phone.
Even in ever-gray and gloomy Seattle, the 24-by-10-foot front window lets in enough light that the couple rarely needs to turn on any lamps inside the house.
Front deck and facade
With the help of Carver + Schickentanz Architects, Jason and Melissa Burnett were able to push their Carmel, California home's renovation from LEED Silver status to LEED Platinum-certified. With eco-friendly innovations like a retractable skylight for natural ventilation, double-pane windows to keep in air and heat, and sustainable landscaping with native vegetation, it's no wonder this mid-century-modern redesign is one of our green favorites. Click here to see the home's interior.
Entry Stair to Front Door
Once through the street-level entrance, the property's modern garage door comes into view. Stairs lead up to the kitchen.
Front outdoor area
Street view, frontal, dusk
Street view, dusk
Exterior
front exterior
Majestic Valley Oak at home's main entrance
