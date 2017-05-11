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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : raised planters/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Raised Planters Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

The view from the aquaponics vegetable garden toward the wing at the far end containing the living room, master bedroom and roof terrace from bottom to top.
A 1954 home by Calvin Straub is the centerpiece of a San Marino property developed by Alice Fung and Michael Blatt of Fung + Blatt. Working with the architects, Elysian Landscapes oversaw the design of the gardens.
The temple-like house was influenced by Aztec and Mayan architecture, a combination Wright described as "California Romanza."
Architects Mathilde Nicoulaud and Olivier Lekien recreated a 1930 compact house in Montreuil, France, on the outskirts of Paris as their ideal family home.
In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
Rear garden
Rachel and Sasha relax in their backyard garden.
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
"The courtyard was a feature of the home that was conceived almost immediately as a peaceful respite from the urban density just outside,
Garden
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
A roof terrace provides ocean views. The Spectra umbrella is by Umbrosa.
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
Interior ceiling beams continue externally to give sense of extended living spaces inside to outside. Timber battens to cement sheet add texture to the exterior light weight walls
Rooftop patio
Go Easy in Mount Standfast lies in the Sugar Hills gated community in Barbados. It has the only private tennis court on the block, and it also comes with a gazebo, cottage, and poolside pavilion with a wet bar and barbecue.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Green Roof and Ocean View
The terrace is surrounded by a wildflower meadow green roof
Private and secluded terrace with view across London in the tree tops
Roof terrace with planters for fruit, vegetables and herbs
Once a plant nursery—and home for the nursery’s owners—this 120-year-old home in Vachon Island has a luscious greenhouse that can also be used for special events.
Private garden with deck
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
The newly opened rooftop terrace features a fragrant garden that was created by Alejandra Coll. The ingredients grown here will be used at the restaurants and bars in the hotel.
Since the front door is located in the exterior wall, residents first enter a vast garden before reaching the gable roof house.
View from Sunfish Lake
Entrance Court
On the lower roof, cedar decking and flower beds define one of several outdoor gardening spaces. Part of her ongoing research into the livability of cities, Fitzgerald aimed to create landscaped areas that were “aesthetic, aromatic, educational, and productive.” The deck is bordered by an expanded aluminum mesh railing and black metal corrugated panels.
Working with a limited budget, First Lamp designed and built one principle architectural flourish: exposed Douglas fir rafters that would weather to a brighter red over the years and accent the white siding.
The studio occupies the corner of a backyard filled with carefully-tended plants. They positioned the studio at the yard’s far corner, diagonal from the main house’s back door, to create a path through the garden that would engage visitors in landscape.
Outdoor Spa
front exterior