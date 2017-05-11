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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : raised planters/landscapes : boulders

Outdoor Raised Planters Boulders Design Photos and Ideas

The view from the aquaponics vegetable garden toward the wing at the far end containing the living room, master bedroom and roof terrace from bottom to top.
A view of the restored waterfall from a walkway in front of the main entrance. The water feature isn’t just for looks—it also functions as a cistern that collects rainwater from drains in the flat roof.
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
The large overhangs protect the interior spaces from direct sunlight, while also providing a layer of privacy.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Outdoor Spa
front exterior