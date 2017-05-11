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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : raised planters/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Raised Planters Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
The screen is coated with a clear finish by Penofin Red Label. The steel rail and cables are by Feeney and the deck is by Bison Innovative Products. The windows and doors are from Loewen.
Roof deck
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
A large ipe deck nestled into the hillside is hidden from the road above.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Outdoor dining area