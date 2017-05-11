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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : raised planters/fences, walls : retaining

Outdoor Raised Planters Retaining Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
Backyard
At the terrace, the team replaced or rebuilt brick and concrete as needed. They also stripped and resealed exterior wood elements and incorporated new native landscaping throughout.
The front entrance to Lion International Kindergarten, heightened by the presence of a climbing wall.
view to new addition from rear lawn
East Elevation Entry Detail
The backyard is a structured and geometric landscape. The fire pit doubles as a drainage pond for rainwater. Eventually, the ivy will completely hide the black stucco so one is surrounded by vegetation.
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above