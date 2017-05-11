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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : raised planters/fences, walls : metal

Outdoor Raised Planters Metal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
The tree void allows a strong visual connection between the first and second storeys. It enhances the house's sense of spaciousness as well as green features. The outdoor furniture is from Danish Design Co.
The second storey patio is accessed from the master bedroom via an internal corridor or from the common areas via an external bridge. Each route lets occupants engage with the first storey via the void.
The terrace serves as an extension of the living room. Both are wrapped in plywood, creating a warm contrast with some of the home’s harder materials.
A roof terrace provides ocean views. The Spectra umbrella is by Umbrosa.
At midcentury-style Pavilion Haus in Houston, the home of StudioMET Architects principal and partner Shawn Gottschalk, Gottschalk ensured that kids could play freely in the contained courtyard while parents kept watch through the sleek glass panels. A large pedestrian gate doubling as the front door establishes a dialogue with nature found throughout the pavilion.
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
Take in panoramas of the city right from bed.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
Mama Shelter Rio de Janeiro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
A large ipe deck nestled into the hillside is hidden from the road above.
An aerial view of the rooftop deck.
The rooftop deck looks out to city views.
The penthouse has two adjoining, south-facing terraces.
To keep the original street-level exterior view, the second-floor addition was set back from the building’s existing façade.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
Perched atop the historic Gilsey House, the J+K Residence also overlooks a storied neighborhood. The land, located north of Madison Square, was one of New York's last remaining family farms before becoming a bustling theater district. It then devolved into a neglected wholesale district until being rediscovered by artists and entrepreneurs.
The 2,466 square foot, two-level home features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
The distinct sloped roof profiles provide directionality, essentially “pointing” to the views beyond.
East Elevation Entry Detail
Above, the chair is from Made, and the flower pots are from Habitat.
Private garden with deck
The lounge sofa on the balcony surrounds a gas-powered fireplace to create a cozy afternoon hang out spot.
Outdoor dining area
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
On the lower roof, cedar decking and flower beds define one of several outdoor gardening spaces. Part of her ongoing research into the livability of cities, Fitzgerald aimed to create landscaped areas that were “aesthetic, aromatic, educational, and productive.” The deck is bordered by an expanded aluminum mesh railing and black metal corrugated panels.
'Tree House' - Bamboo Terrace
Front outdoor area
Street view, frontal, dusk
Street view, dusk