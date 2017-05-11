Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : hardscapes/pools, tubs, showers : small

Outdoor Hardscapes Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The temple-like house was influenced by Aztec and Mayan architecture, a combination Wright described as "California Romanza."
The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
Designed by Foundation Landscape Design, the concrete pool surround also features built-in seating that wraps around a fire pit.
A monolithic opening in the facade provides an entrance from the exterior into the courtyard. The property's extensive landscaping was completed by George Girvin, with outdoor lighting by designer Pamela Burton.
"The colors of the ceiling actually reflect the activity inside the house, and the mood," says Edwards Anker. "That was one way of underlining that idea of how you experience the house, or how design can enhance that experience."
Depending on viewpoint, season, and time of day, says Edwards Anker, the water becomes either transparent or reflective. Here its flat surface mirrors the natural surroundings. At other times, undulations will reflect a rippling play of light into the house. "I know that in August at noon, we'll get the rippling water on the back wall in the living room," says Edwards Anker.
The reflecting pool/cistern serves many functions. It collects more than 50% of roof run-off to be reused for garden irrigation, acts as a cooling element in the summer as breezes run over the surface, and also "does the whole Richard Neutra effect," says Edwards Anker, in that the water, alongside the glass facade, mirrors the house and landscape.
The back patio was in a sorry state. The pool was crawling with algae, the concrete pavers were cracked, and most distressing of all, the slender wood posts supporting the roof had been clad in chunky 1980s tile. Jessy and Steve were anxious about what they might find once they were removed. “You never know what’s underneath,” Jessy says. Fortunately, the tiles came off easily and had actually protected the wood from the elements. French windows, added some years ago when the garage was illegally converted into a rental, were also discarded. “They had no business being there,” says Jessy, with a laugh.
The bedroom wing side of the house on the original foundation was kept low enough to keep views of the mountains to the north, but tall enough to screen the neighbors house across the street
A perforated, corrugated metal patio cover provides a transition between the bright desert sun, and the shaded interior of the house
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Long Island Sound House's pool and hot tub connect gracefully to an ipe terrace. Sellars Lathrop Architects designed the outdoor and indoor spaces with hurricane concerns in mind.
At night, Goldfarb and Landers have often held philanthropic events in the central courtyard. The pool and jacuzzi are not original.
For the most part, the home has been preserved, but selective upgrades and renovations include the bathrooms, which have been outfitted in materials that complement the original design.
Mass Studio completed the renovation of a 1960s house in Brentwood, California, that came complete with a classic midcentury kidney pool. During the renovation, the patio and area around the pool was refreshed with a lounge area, fire pit, and plants.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
Complete with multiple fire pits, terraced landscaping, and built-in seating, the yard is ideal for entertaining.
Hammocks stretch across the side patio.
The ghost of the removed roof remains visible at the building's rear patio, where the brick remains exposed below the bedrooms above.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
Water features pepper the gardens throughout.
In a residence recently completed by GEN M ARCHITECTURE, the direction of the roof slope helps distinguish different parts and rooms of the home.
The villa features two large terraces which overlook the swimming pool and provide panoramic city views.
The backyard has a zero-edge swimming pool and a spacious lounge area with a fire pit. There's also a high privacy wall topped by a perfectly manicured privacy hedge.
Honnold & Rex Architectural Research House
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
New pine and spruce wood from the Pyrenees (both recyclable and PEFC certified) were selected for the façade of the 1,000-square-foot prefab. Smart blinds cover the windows, rigged to open and close depending on the weather forecast.
The new construction relates with the land in a very spontaneous way, taking advantage of its steep slope, the small stream, and the extraordinary view of the landscape.
An outdoor bathroom for lazy summer soaks.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
Entry walkway leading to the front door and eventually to the grill and down to the pool
New guest house and pool
The design was also driven by a desire to open the public spaces up to the sky and maximize both the views and the green space in those parts of the site not occupied by the building’s footprint.
Imagine waking up in a room with a stunning view, eating your breakfast on a terrace, walking to a secluded beach for a short dip in the ocean, then drinking wine near a private pool while watching the sunset. That is exactly what Casa Tiny offers to its guests, who can now rent it through Boutique Homes. The cozy house is located on the Oaxaca Coast in Mexico near Casa Wabi, an artists’ retreat founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.
The courtyard in the center of the compound opens with a lovely lap pool.
An overview of the courtyard.
The pool area.
Water recirculates from a bench-level channel into a shallow pool bordered by succulents. Montalvo’s longtime landscape contractor Santiago Vasquez worked with her on the hardscaping.
Swimming pool at rear yard
Entry Courtyard
Perfect dinner at the Split table with stackable chair Curve.
More than just a clever cover, the ipe wood shell of Mark Erman's spa, thanks to its 40-foot tracks, niftily navigates the rocky straights between spa shelter, dapper deck, and bespoke buffet table.
Triple-pane windows by Optiwin reduce the ambient temperature of the glass by ten degrees in winter.
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.
The spa is positioned to maximize the ocean view, and is sheltered on three sides by bamboo, privacy wall and house.
A Grid lounging unit combined with woven Bells table and the Teak Log side table.
Grand Weave lounging collection offers almost unlimited combinations with its various units and colors White and Meteor.
A stairway leads up to a roof deck, inspired by the historic sleeping porches in the area that take advantage of the cold nights to cool off in the desert.
A 10 foot deep cantilevered roof provides consistent shade pool side in the courtyard
12