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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : hardscapes/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Hardscapes Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The main room’s views of the treetops and Middle Harbour give “the inhabitant a retreat from daily life—a ‘tree house’ of sorts,” says Litera.
The large master suite has soaring ceilings and walls of glass.
The main room and master bedroom open directly to the pool.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
A quick walk from the inn and cottages, the infinity pool and cabanas offer a quiet place to sunbath and relax.
A new floor plan opened up the home taking advantage of both the natural lighting and cross-ventilation—minimizing the need for electricity and air-conditioning.
Dining with a Scandinavian touch: Archi dining chair combined with Carver table.
Soori Bali's one-bedroom Mountain Pool Villas and Beach Villas have their own private pools and views of either Mount Batukaru or a peaceful stretch of volcanic black sand beach. The 8,664-square-foot, two-level, three-bedroom residences overlook rice fields and the Indian Ocean. They include outdoor pavilions and terraces, landscaped gardens with water features, and an ocean-facing infinity pool.
Casa Lama in Mallorca, Spain
Grand Weave lounging collection offers almost unlimited combinations with its various units and colors White and Meteor.
landscape, pool