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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : hardscapes/patio, porch, deck : tile

Outdoor Hardscapes Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The reading nook corridor has a sizeable sliding glass door that pockets into more glass, with thresholds flush between the cork floors on the interior and the large format porcelain tile on the exterior. The center of the atrium is filled with raked 1/8” Desert Gold crushed granite.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
Decked with gray tiles, the terrace has custom furniture designed by Schwalgien.
The roof terrace provides a private place to eat outdoors, as well as a view of the picturesque countryside.
In addition to the spacious dining patio, the home also includes a lush, grassy yard—a rare find in the area due to the canyon's hilly terrain.
Although the renovated house seems significantly taller than it used to, the new roof caps out only six feet higher. The residents were more interested in stretching the design horizontally and extending the eaves as far as they could go. “Let’s get lines, forms, and materials from the inside to the outside of the house,” Greg remembers saying. A side patio with a basalt fireplace enables the residents to enjoy the outdoors even when the weather is cool.
In the snug rear lounge, the banquettes are fitted with upholstery made by local artisans.
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors from panorama! encourage light and air into the interiors.
"Except for the addition of an attached bike storage area, the existing foundation was maintained," Troyer says. He is continuing to work on landscaping, and wants the hardscape to be completed this year.
The atrium and adjacent skylights fill the home with light and fresh air.
The atrium as it connects to the rest of the house.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
In the distance, a large outdoor living room is nestled into the surrounding vegetation. "It is a house that invites the senses, and encourages movement and occupation of a complex suite of indoor and outdoor enclosures," says the firm.
A large opening in the kitchen lets it overlook the courtyard, and a covered walkway provides easy circulation and protection from the elements to further encourage inhabitants to engage with the setting.
The property includes a saltwater swimming pool with a bamboo-shaded sun deck.
The open voids in the home give the property its beautiful, breezy character.
Protected from prying eyes by a planted slope, the back of the property soaks up the sun with a hammock hung from the ceiling.
“We both really love to cook, but the kitchen was so small, only one of us could be in there at a time,” says Emma.
Casa Lama in Mallorca, Spain
Mediterranean patio with pool. PI House by Munarq. © Adrià Goula. upinteriors.com/go/sph419
front exterior
A Grid lounging unit combined with woven Bells table and the Teak Log side table.