Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : hardscapes/locations : side yard

Outdoor Hardscapes Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

SHED Architecture + Design helped the owners of this two-acre Silverdale property develop a master plan. It included remodeling the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guest house for their adult children, then building a second home for themselves (and more guests).
"I like that my daughter can come down here to play, and we can also entertain easily,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
On the home's east side, the overhang created by the second story volume shades the front door while still allowing morning light into the bedrooms.
The house is divided into three sections connected by a series of outdoor galleries. “When I walk from one room to another, I have to go outdoors and feel the weather and nature—rain, cold, and sun,” says Sævik. Instead of emphasizing the expansive panorama of oak, pine, and aspen trees, the house frames select views—a move inspired by Japanese design.
Taking inspiration from the popular Japanese film <i>My Neighbor Totoro</i>, Sydney firm CplusC Architectural Workshop renovated a four-bedroom family residence to celebrate the importance of human relationships and a connection with the natural world. A rear extension with a spacious, open-plan living area connects to an outdoor deck and landscaped backyard.
Two new structures were also built in the backyard, and connected to the main house via the landscape plan by Lilyvilla Gardens. One is a 485-square-foot guest house, and the other is a 375-square-foot workshop for the owner, who’s a bike builder. They have the same exterior siding as the main house: rough-sawn tongue and groove cedar.
The back garden is a perfect metaphor for what the couple hoped to achieve with their project. "We feel a part of the city, but there’s still this sense of privacy," says Ali.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
A cactus garden planted in between the glazed wall in front of the stair and the brise-soleil connects the home to the landscape.
Ben and Luis sit by a fire in their side yard surrounded by a flourishing garden.
Outside the family’s home, a stone circle reveals the site of the original cistern for the property’s olive grove.
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
A cedar deck, built-in bench, and Fermob Costa table and chairs under a new porch roof serve as a year-round dining area.
Lush landscaping softens the concrete stair.
The home’s glass addition was conceived as a place to be both indoors and outdoors at the same time.
Chen and Guang worked with Shenshan Landscape Design on the courtyard. "Material is the key point in landscape design," says Liu.
Michael D'Angelo Landscape Architecture provided a new master plan that includes grassy areas for lawn games, a fire pit, and new plantings.
New retaining walls and landscaping help to further harmonize the stepped areas.
Whitney designed a living wall with a large round mirror for the side garden, where the rescue beagles nap in the sunlight.
Another view from the same courtyard.
Thick custom casework surrounds a set of solid mahogany lift-and-slide pocket doors.
The living area is bordered on two sides by separate courtyards.
The entryway opens into a courtyard overlooking the main living pavilion. Throughout the home, interior spaces flow into outdoor areas via folding and sliding glass doors.
A cypress fence and white gravel borders a side yard with a row of grass .
Another lush patio area just off the kitchen offers a pergola-topped outdoor kitchen and bar. Other features of the backyard include a fire pit, raised-bed gardens, and matured fruit trees.
A monolithic opening in the facade provides an entrance from the exterior into the courtyard. The property's extensive landscaping was completed by George Girvin, with outdoor lighting by designer Pamela Burton.
The owner wished to build a museum of his own making, where he could proudly display his extensive art collection in an exhibit that would never close.
A veranda connects the corner between two of the three pavilions. According to Fisher's website, the interior courtyard was designed to "protect the residents from harsh wind and sun while providing an alternative view of landscape, which is contemplative, serene, and quiet."
A modern stone fence made of galvanized steel mesh filled with stones surrounds the house. “We got the stones from the local stonecutter—they use the stones washed up on the beach, not the stones from the fields,” Lassen explains.
For the door that leads off the master bedroom, the architects chose a subtle, contrasting color that worked well with the timber.
The new rear addition overlooks an exterior courtyard.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Side Yard
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of seven iconic, steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison as part of an affordable solution for the masses. Yet while an entire tract of nearly 40 homes was planned, only seven models were erected before the soaring costs of steel rendered the project impractical. Of the seven, house #4 was restored and renovated by the new owners who sought the input from Wexler himself. With the home boasting Class 1 Historic Site status and a footprint designed by one of the great masters of desert modern architecture, the owners wanted to maintain the integrity of the original design while "[modernizing] the layout to give the rooms the most light and air," they said.
Pool deck and sitting area
In addition to the spacious dining patio, the home also includes a lush, grassy yard—a rare find in the area due to the canyon's hilly terrain.
San Francisco–based landscape design studio TALC helped reimagine the lot and the green spaces around the two buildings, with distinct exterior rooms: a meadow, a dining area, a fire pit area, and a patio.
In Palm Springs, Sander Architects created an energy-efficient hybrid prefab home that’s designed to stay naturally cool in the desert heat, which often climbs to triple digits in the summer.
The courtyard offers a soothing space to take a break.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
To expand and also brighten the home, the team added a sun-filled dining space and opened up the lace side facade through the use of Marvin Lift and Slide Doors. "My team and I are big fans of Marvin products,
Saddle Peak Residence by AUX Architecture
Large sliding doors connect the main living and dining zones to the exterior courtyard.
In Orange, California, a 1964 Model OC584 Eichler home designed by architect Claude Oakland was recently updated as a four-bedroom, two-bath home with an expanded master bathroom. The central outdoor atrium to the home is typical of the open-plan, indoor-outdoor style of living that Eichler homes are known form.
The stunning estate, known as S'Estaca, is sited on the northwest coast of Mallorca, between the villages of Valldemossa and Deià.
A wooden picnic table is located off one end of the living room, creating a tranquil setting to enjoy alfresco dining while soaking up the sunshine.
Large cedar-clad openings connect the interior living spaces to the courtyard. The bright and airy main living spaces wrap around the courtyard.
1234