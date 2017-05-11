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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : hardscapes/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Hardscapes Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,
Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
"The view," recalls Todd, "was a driving factor in purchasing this lot." Designed with outdoor living in mind, the roof deck includes ample space for al fresco dining, lounging, and soaking in the Southern California sunshine.
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
A green roof grows over the bedrooms on the roof deck.
Claudine and Isaiah enjoy the view from the rooftop deck. “A place that provided a sense of serenity was huge for us, especially living in the city and with our busy lifestyle,” say the couple. “We wanted a place we can come home to and feel relaxed and at peace.”
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
The rooftop terrace can be used for social gatherings or events.
The main room’s views of the treetops and Middle Harbour give “the inhabitant a retreat from daily life—a ‘tree house’ of sorts,” says Litera.
“The whole building experience was tough, because of the financial strain and because we moved in before the house was completely finished. But now that we’re on the other side, everything was so worth it,” notes Clint.
A roof terrace with built-in seating and a large grill looks out to Table Mountain and the surrounding city. “I’m very much into braaiing,” says Clint, using the Afrikaans word for barbecue, “and wanted a place to grill. Michael took that to the next level and gave us a place where we could barbecue on the roof.”
The roof deck, accessed by the ship’s ladder, provides a private spot to relax.
Decked with gray tiles, the terrace has custom furniture designed by Schwalgien.
The roof terrace offers a refreshing view of the ocean. "It's important for us to consider how to place architectural elements based on the topography and orientation, and how they’re going to face the sunset, the sunrise, and interact with the wind blowing over the land," says Elizarraras.
The roof terrace provides a private place to eat outdoors, as well as a view of the picturesque countryside.
With expansive space and views in every direction, the penthouse's two-story outdoor area offers a private park in the sky. The lower level can be assessed from the living room or master bedroom and features several spots to sit and dine. Here, one of the lounge areas is located on the upper level and can be reached via an outdoor staircase.
A roof terrace provides ocean views. The Spectra umbrella is by Umbrosa.
A balcony adjoins one of the secondary bedrooms.
A rooftop deck with spectacular city views was a late addition to the design. “It was challenging to make the design for this work within the over-looking and over-shadowing requirements, but still maximize the outlook,” says Bryant. “We look forward to this space ‘greening’ up over time as the steel pergola covers with growing foliage.”
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
The architects tucked courtyards off of all of the main interior spaces. "Courtyards are arranged on different levels, creating a sensation of wholeness and privacy, enabling the homeowners to enjoy both morning and evening sun," says the firm.
The ivy-covered terrace has three access points from inside the apartment.
A large porch projects out from the main building.
A rooftop deck provides views of the beautiful Algarve coast.
Bricks were used on the second story facade to help keep construction costs down.
The rooftop lounge overlooks the town square, cathedral, and Sierra Laguna Mountains, and is often used for unplugged concerts. The site's zoning allows for two additional floors, making future development of residential apartments or penthouses possible.
Green Roof and Ocean View
The wooden rooftop deck is edged with river stone.
The design was also driven by a desire to open the public spaces up to the sky and maximize both the views and the green space in those parts of the site not occupied by the building’s footprint.
Translucent floor planks allow light to filter through a skylight in the kitchen below.
The construction was done to make sure that the four areas of the roof — the sundeck, grass hill, play space, and outdoor terrace — all felt like distinct but united areas.
Since the open space is owned by everyone in the building, De Smedt wanted it to feel that way.
The new roof deck offers outdoor space and views—precious commodities on the 1,100-square-foot lot.
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The first floor with bedrooms overlooking rooftop gardens.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
Once unkempt terrain (1), the lot was replanted by Elysian Landscapes. Board-formed concrete walls now hold a lush collection of Bloodgood Japanese maple trees, Canyon Prince wild rye grasses, and Blue Fox Tail agaves. A Spun stool by Heatherwick Studio for Magis joins an outdoor furniture set by Plain Air.
roof deck/view
Outside View of Phoenix House
Green roof