Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : hardscapes/locations : garden

Outdoor Hardscapes Garden Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
The atrium is a lovely place to sit outside while still being somewhat protected.
Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
Garden
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
Tiered plantings embellish a courtyard that encloses a sunken portion of the front facade.
In its previous life, the courtyard was "an afterthought," sparsely outfitted with plastic furniture. "For us, it was an opportunity to do something special," says Rami Zeidan, CEO and founder of Life House.
The home’s glass addition was conceived as a place to be both indoors and outdoors at the same time.
A roof terrace with built-in seating and a large grill looks out to Table Mountain and the surrounding city. “I’m very much into braaiing,” says Clint, using the Afrikaans word for barbecue, “and wanted a place to grill. Michael took that to the next level and gave us a place where we could barbecue on the roof.”
Several doors provide an entrance through the private outdoors space.
The seating on this terrace outside a second-story bedroom not only functions as a balustrade, but also provides privacy. It faces the raised planter wall in the courtyard.
The home wraps around an existing orchard, brought to life with the help of landscape designer Sol Correa, who used native plants and vegetables. It was important that "the house and the kitchen coexist with its own garden, and with species from the area," says Sánchez.
Living spaces face the sunny northern garden while storage and service spaces are located to the south of the plan.
The exterior materials are simple and refined. Brickwork and timber-framed openings meet minimal, structural steel awnings, significantly reducing construction cost while also creating a unique pattern and material beauty to display.
Tree planted at basement level
The home is organized around a central courtyard, an unusual feature for the area, and one which provides an extra touch of greenery to the surrounding rooms.
A fish pond creates a microclimate to help naturally cool the 3,326-square-foot house.
Eichler’s double A-frame models are rarely available and are highly coveted due to their design and extra square footage. Measuring in at 2,000 square feet—not including the spacious atrium—this model boasts five bedrooms and two full baths. The home also features soaring tongue-and-groove ceilings, expansive glazing, and globe pendant lights throughout.
The new rear, two-story addition adds over 2,000 square feet of living space without sacrificing the backyard. The repetition of the curved elements, such as the tall, cement-rendered columns that band the exterior, are a subtle reference to the scale and proportions of the Victorian style.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of seven iconic, steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison as part of an affordable solution for the masses. Yet while an entire tract of nearly 40 homes was planned, only seven models were erected before the soaring costs of steel rendered the project impractical. Of the seven, house #4 was restored and renovated by the new owners who sought the input from Wexler himself. With the home boasting Class 1 Historic Site status and a footprint designed by one of the great masters of desert modern architecture, the owners wanted to maintain the integrity of the original design while "[modernizing] the layout to give the rooms the most light and air," they said.
The walls are painted Behr’s "Polar Bear," and the artwork is by Arnold Réthy. The firm painted the ceiling beams running throughout "Space Black" by Behr. "Painting the beams in a darker color emphasized that they run from front to back," says the firm. "This came back to celebrating the timeless, indoor/outdoor experience that continues to drive demand for renovated Eichlers."
A north-facing courtyard and garden sits between the two concrete pavilions.
"Overall, the lot was flat and grassy with a few beautiful trees," Lum says. "We nestled the house among the heritage redwood tree and the other mature oaks on the property."
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
The stunning estate, known as S'Estaca, is sited on the northwest coast of Mallorca, between the villages of Valldemossa and Deià.
At night, Goldfarb and Landers have often held philanthropic events in the central courtyard. The pool and jacuzzi are not original.
For the most part, the home has been preserved, but selective upgrades and renovations include the bathrooms, which have been outfitted in materials that complement the original design.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
The indoor/outdoor connection was important for entertaining as well. The windows and doors can be thrown open, and people can sit close to the kitchen, inside or out, with the raised platform doubling as informal seating.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Hanging and potted plants and a moss floor strike contrast with the apartment's white walls.
The White Room created a grotto-like outdoor space with fountains and lush greenery.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
The walls guarding the entryway provide privacy, but allow views and light to bleed through.
Inspired by Japanese gardens, the outdoor spaces are serene and comforting.
Fukuoka-based firm CASE-REAL executed a renovation of the century-old residence in 2015, creating functional zones that would serve their clients' lifestyles and accommodate guests: a tea room, gallery space, office, and guest room. The modern aesthetics of the townhouse are surrounded by the thick, clay walls of a traditional Japanese warehouse, a rarity in historic memory in the neighborhood. The thoughtfully detailed interior make for quiet, comfortable spaces that evoke a calming energy and look out at seasonal environments.
123