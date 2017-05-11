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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : hardscapes/locations : field

Outdoor Hardscapes Field Design Photos and Ideas

The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
This rustic yurt rental with incredible views near Zion National Park, Utah, can accommodate up to nine guests. For a group of glampers looking for the ultimate Zion experience, this is the place to stay. There are four double beds and three single beds in the yurt.
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
A new stone patio connects living spaces to the rural site beyond.