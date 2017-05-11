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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : grass/pools, tubs, showers : shower

Outdoor Grass Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

While Nature Pod pictured here has a showerhead installed outside, it is normally placed in the in the bathroom behind a glass door (or a curtain if the home is purchased without insulation).
An outdoor shower is at the ready for post-beach cleanups.
The bucket shower repurposes an old, refurbished diving board along the riverbank.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
A Voido rocker by Ron Arad for Magis sits by the outdoor shower, also new.
An outdoor shower.
A single private deck to the south features an outdoor bath with a full, panoramic view.
With the home being located just minutes from the beach, the outdoor shower from Kohler's Purist collection is a perfect spot to rinse off after excursions.
Just like the interior, the outdoor shower is an exercise in reduction and contrast: It’s merely a boulder placed under a showerhead on the side of the building. “If you really strain your eyes, you can see perhaps one other house,” Cheshire says of the vista.