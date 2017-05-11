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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : grass/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Grass Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
For the Skyline Residence, Belzberg Architects made a conscious effort to build an environmentally sensitive structure without sacrificing aesthetic and budget. Along with recycling wood framing and flooring from a nearby construction site, they sourced the low e-glazing, steel, and concrete mixes from California manufacturers.
A dramatic, 80-foot-long pool and spa runs beyond the building along the north edge, as the site slopes down to the lake.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
The pavilion surrounds the lawn and infinity pool, providing a covered living space for enjoying the outdoors. Blackbutt hardwood timber decking extends throughout the various programs, providing a feeling of continuity.
Back into the forest, the Pool House is oriented for panoramic views of the valley floor.
The Pool House seen at night.
The view from the far edge of the infinity wall to the glass-walled gym and outdoor lounge.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
A view of the tropical jungle from the pool. The lot is nearly three acres in size.
An expansive, infinity-edge pool stretches to the west side of the site. The winds that are cooled when passing over the pool blow through the home and into the sleeping areas.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
Front of the house.
The infinity pool overlooks stunning views of Mexico and the San Diego skyline and harbor.
A view of the villa from the edge of the pool.
Paving with a jagged edge connects the living room to the pool in the northeast section.
Pool, garden
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Duravit- Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Sinks, Bathtub & Shower Hansgrohe- Plumbing Bharat Floorings Group- Floor Daikin- Air Conditioners Imagination Lights- Lighting Marble Center International- Floor Moie- Furniture