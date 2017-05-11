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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : grass/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Grass Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The traditional wooden hot tub in this interior patio is from El Tonel. Whitewashed pine slats line the walls.
“The idea was not to make a total break between the existing building and the new work, but to allow a sort of deliberate overlap,” explains Brian.
The all-black exterior fades into its natural setting.
The two structures are connect with a smoked ash terrace with an integrated hot tub.
Tech CEO and billionaire Elon Musk just listed the smallest of his four L.A. homes—and it's larger than life.
Crosby built his estate, 70375 Calico Road, during the Golden Age of Hollywood—and it looks the part. The home also comes with a storied past: an attached two-bedroom casita with a private entrance and its own kitchen, dubbed "the JFK Wing," is rumored to be where JFK and Marilyn Monroe had their infamous 1962 rendezvous.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
A new, custom hot tub was added beneath a retractable Ipe wood deck.
Polar Life Haus manufactures individually designed wooden homes and log homes. The company focuses on environmentally friendly building materials and the well-being of people and nature.
The team installed an off-the-grid hot tub—known as a Dutch tub—that's heated by a wood fire. “Essentially a couple of copper coils get wrapped around a fire pit with a hi and low input/output connected to the tub. Once the fire heats up, the hot tub really gets cookin’. At its hottest we have measured it at 104 degrees,” says Jimmy Mathew’s, GreenSpur’s Director of Development.
"The homeowners hoped to transform their lot into a unified, beautiful, indoor-outdoor oasis linking their home, yard, and a new backyard shed in a designed experience where every detail would come together to compose the many smaller sub-spaces into an integrated whole," notes the design firm.
Concrete pavers line the new hardscape, which steps up to a deck built of ipe wood. Ipe wood has also been used for the built-in benches and fencing.
The netted, hammock-like balustrades are an innovative solution that provides safety and a place for relaxation, while keeping views as unobstructed as possible.
Priority was given to the elevated deck, which extends outwards towards the rural boundary to take in the late afternoon son, and views across the Hanmer Plain to the Tekoa Range on the southwestern side of the plot.
Along the glass sliding doors, a wooden bench extends to the apex of the room to capture stunning views of the rural landscape.
An outdoor hot tub is a perfect spot from which to enjoy the surrounding views and relax after a day of hiking or biking.
An outdoor kitchen, green lawn and pool makes the rear-yard the perfect spot of outdoor soirees.