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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : grass/patio, porch, deck : planters

Outdoor Grass Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A healthy budget for landscaping allowed Leah to achieve a natural, wild look with plants. “I wanted to look out and see just lush plants growing wild,” she says. The collage of native vegetation was also used to soften the transitions between surface materials and backyard zones.
“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Rather than a lush garden, the architect opted for a singular green expression. This was done by planting a sole Caesalpinia ferra tree at the atrium - a natural sculptural at the heart of the home.
The new brick-and-wood pavilion faces north for optimal sun exposure.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
“A guiding principle was experimentation—we wanted to try things with the house, to explore different materials and ideas,” says Richard. “The house is open, yet it isn’t. Nature is part of it, but it’s still very private, because it’s sunken and tucked away,” adds Daniela.
The new structures are designed to be installed in a variety of settings, such as gardens, rooftops, and patios.
A covered patio just off the living room is accessible via custom doors. "The use of the large steel sliding and stacking doors allowed the volume to open up and make the home feel much more expansive that it really is," says Knight.
A limestone terrace beckons off the main living areas. The white outdoor chairs are from IKEA.
View from courtyard toward the house
The building opens outward to Oregon's quaint wine country.
Private garden with deck
A view of the lanai with the kitchen behind it.
The outdoor benefits from ceiling fans to help circulate the air and keep things cool.
A rough board-formed concrete wall hems in the courtyard garden creating an organic looking transition to the wild scrub oak beyond.
When it's retractable glass wall are open, the all-season room becomes a breezeway from the courtyard to the view of the mountains beyond.