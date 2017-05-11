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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : grass/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Grass Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
The back of the home and its soaring glass-and-concrete addition create a strong connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, and the rear garden and the pool feel like "a secret refuge."
The Bogarts’ home on Lakemont Drive welcomes with its front porch, featuring mixed materials like natural wood, zinc, and brick.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The spiral staircase connects both units to the backyard space. "The vertical stair provides an efficient path for her two young nephews to slip directly down from their kitchen to the back yard to play or for group barbecues with the extended family," says the firm.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
"This home is intended as both a place of refuge and of play," says Emily Summers Design Associates.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
foyer
Architecture: Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
from Pavilion looking at the master suite, family room and lofted kitchen
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
Private garden with deck
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Cantilevered deck from Lake Michigan shore beach side.
Entrance view
North East corner - The Grill'n Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
Pool, wooden deck and garden.
Wooden deck of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.
Street view, frontal, dusk
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