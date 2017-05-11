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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : grass/locations : side yard

Outdoor Grass Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

SHED Architecture + Design helped the owners of this two-acre Silverdale property develop a master plan. It included remodeling the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guest house for their adult children, then building a second home for themselves (and more guests).
While Nature Pod pictured here has a showerhead installed outside, it is normally placed in the in the bathroom behind a glass door (or a curtain if the home is purchased without insulation).
Moss-covered rocks and twisted tree trunks give the landscape a fairyland-like quality.
Chickens foraging in an enclosed garden with vertical planters.
On the home's east side, the overhang created by the second story volume shades the front door while still allowing morning light into the bedrooms.
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Surrounded by oak trees and lush grasslands, Field Cabin features a steeply pitched roof and an expansive glass door and decking on the front facade.
Situated on a gentle slope, the tiny home features a gable roof, a rectangular silhouette, and an expansive wood deck that extends from the front facade.
The larch slats above the brick reference a history of agriculture buildings in the area.
The exterior is constructed from cypress pine wood and lightweight polycarbonate.
The homes were designed to maximize the indoor/outdoor experience. “On long weekends, we sit in the garden, invite friends, and make a barbecue. It’s like we’ve gone on holiday without leaving home,” says resident Luca Pagnan.
In Bangkok, this family residence by Looklen Architects features four different courtyards with trees that stretch beyond its double-height interiors.
The rundown barn sat on twenty-five acres of countryside in Devon.
To his credit, the original owner and builder of an ’80s-era home in Byron Bay, Australia, kept it “in pretty good nick,” as designer Micka Etheridge puts it. “He’d dusted the window frames once a week for thirty-five years.” Etheridge took that same care expanding the house for its new owners, Cheryl and James Kitchener, who love its greenery and mellow, vintage vibe.
Two new structures were also built in the backyard, and connected to the main house via the landscape plan by Lilyvilla Gardens. One is a 485-square-foot guest house, and the other is a 375-square-foot workshop for the owner, who’s a bike builder. They have the same exterior siding as the main house: rough-sawn tongue and groove cedar.
A large deck to the side of the kitchen is accessed via a large sliding door. On calm and sunny days, the residents can sit outside an enjoy views over the water.
The architects worked closely with the client to maintain the openness of the original plan.
The Painter's Studio is a 440-square-foot workspace architect Tal Schori of GRT Architects designed for artist Yael Meridan Schori, his mother, in Dutchess County, New York.
The U-shaped villas are carefully arranged among the trees and near the lakefront so that nature is the primary focus of the micro resort.
Thanks to its natural color, concrete also serves as a wonderful “blank canvas” for landscaping.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
A sliding glass door opens onto a terrace.
Project designer Wayne Chevalier stands on the patio of the Malibu Crest residence, admiring the impressive view.
"Hosting this way kind of forces you out on the limb of human trust, and it’s always amazing to me to see how others receive what we are giving, with such kindness and respect," says Tarah. "One of our favorite quotes came from a guest who said, ‘Is it possible to be homesick for an Airbnb?’ That sentiment was so sweet to us, and has rung true for so many other guests as they have commented on the warmth and welcome they have felt while staying at The Lofthouse."
Verandas at both the front and back of the home create spaces to engage with the landscape and for "outside contemplation."
Ben and Luis sit by a fire in their side yard surrounded by a flourishing garden.
Architect Ben Koush’s home blends into the neighborhood—but walk inside, and you’ll discover how he played with space in the design.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
Windows open directly from the kitchen to the breezeway between the main building and the screened porch, making alfresco dining easy. When the sun shines on the breezeway, the family simply moves the table and chairs to the north patio.
Diane chose a metal cladding due to the risk of fire in the Ponderosa forest. As a result, the insurance costs for the cabin are very low compared to the neighboring cabins.
Homes in the Lido Shores neighborhood in Sarasota, Florida, have adapted to the sunny climate.
The five-foot tall fire pit rock is buried three-feet into the ground for stability.
Fires can be built on either the north or south side of the rock, depending on prevailing winds.
"The views and access to sunshine were really the key considerations that helped us position the home,
The “sit-out” is located in a grassed courtyard area. The concrete structure is softened by a warm timber balustrade, rattan furniture, and glass pendant lighting.
The home’s glass addition was conceived as a place to be both indoors and outdoors at the same time.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
"The house's two main façades express both shelter and exposure. On the north, clear expanses of glass reveal ocean and coastline views; long strips of translucent channel glass dapple the light, playing on the sea's shimmering surface. The south façade, clad in copper, which wraps over the roof, is mostly enclosed, offering a retreat from the forces of nature. Roof overhangs on the east and west protect the windows and the front door from the harshness of sun and wind,
Michael D'Angelo Landscape Architecture provided a new master plan that includes grassy areas for lawn games, a fire pit, and new plantings.
The pool and covered patio sit on the corner opposite of the entrance courtyard. The patio can be accessed through sliding glass doors from both the dining room and kitchen, and the master bedroom. Having lived on the site for so long, designer Jamie Chioco was able to quickly make informed decisions about the design—for example, one of the neighbors uses his backyard for large family gatherings and barbecues, and so it was decided early on to not to have many openings on that facade in order to give both homes privacy.
An outdoor shower is at the ready for post-beach cleanups.
Using exclusively native plants, landscape designer Karin Ursula Edmondson created a layered garden of creeping sedges, ornamental grasses, bee balm, mountain mint, shrubby St. John’s wort, fragrant sumac, and more. “The eco-system of the site was so spectacular, it was all I needed for inspiration,” she says.
Adrian Bueno and Yvette Leeper-Bueno sit on the simple platform porch that extends from the living room of their weekend retreat in Saugerties, New York.
The dining area is completely open to the outdoors. “Ian and Krista wanted to celebrate their everyday routine and abandon things they don’t use, like a formal dining space,” says Jess. The Jorn dining table is by Minotti while the Mariposa chairs are by Fyrn. The grill is by Lion and the heater is by Heatstrip.
Folding glass doors open from the living room to the red cedar porch.
A cypress fence and white gravel borders a side yard with a row of grass .
Designed as a flat-pack system, the sauna can be easily disassembled and transported.
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