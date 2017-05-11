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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : grass/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Grass Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
In an industrial neighborhood in Brooklyn, a verdant green roof of native grasses, wildflowers, and fruits creates an oasis.
The green roof is accessible via ladder. "This type of insertion on the plot demanded care and attention with the design of the rooftop, which is the fifth facade of the building," adds the architects.
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
Villa Bio is situated a little over an hour outside of Barcelona in Llers, a green, hilly, sun-bathed sprawl near Figueres (hometown of everyone’s favorite mustachioed surrealist, Salvador Dali). The hydroponic rooftop garden grows out of volcanic stones. The home is conceived as a giant C-shaped spiral.
Aidlin Darling Design recasts an unremarkable midcentury home as a multigenerational retreat crowned by a living roof.
The flat roof, which is accessible from the first floor, has been planted with native vegetation, which will help to provide insulation as it grows.
"The house's two main façades express both shelter and exposure. On the north, clear expanses of glass reveal ocean and coastline views; long strips of translucent channel glass dapple the light, playing on the sea's shimmering surface. The south façade, clad in copper, which wraps over the roof, is mostly enclosed, offering a retreat from the forces of nature. Roof overhangs on the east and west protect the windows and the front door from the harshness of sun and wind,
The solar photovoltaic rooftop panels draw 12 kilowatts of electricity. The prefabricated cross-laminated timber structure is insulated by 17-inch walls, and the deck outside the master bedroom is bordered with sedum.
The Barn is a weekend retreat for family and friends. It also allows the family to spend time with their horses, which are kept in a nearby paddock.
Enclosed by thick landscaping, a large circular table provides a private setting for memorable al fresco dining.
This home embraces indoor/outdoor living with ease thanks to oversized sliding glass doors, rooftop patio and design that elevates the second floor into the tree canopy.
The home’s L-shaped layout is reminiscent of farms in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship, and it shields against strong winds from the lake beyond.
“A guiding principle was experimentation—we wanted to try things with the house, to explore different materials and ideas,” says Richard. “The house is open, yet it isn’t. Nature is part of it, but it’s still very private, because it’s sunken and tucked away,” adds Daniela.
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
The architects tucked courtyards off of all of the main interior spaces. "Courtyards are arranged on different levels, creating a sensation of wholeness and privacy, enabling the homeowners to enjoy both morning and evening sun," says the firm.
A peek at the panoramic over-the-hedge views.
Trees, bushes, and flowers create a green barrier that provides privacy.
The burnt ash exterior timber cladding by Woodform Architectural features alternating thicknesses.
A dynamic walkway bridges a gap above terraced planters.
Bricks were used on the second story facade to help keep construction costs down.
On the second story, a rooftop garden spans the top of the house, offering views of Vietnam's capital city.
The roofs are planted with rosemary, myrtus, westringia, and more.
A grated metal footbridge with hog-wire, guard-rail panels connects the top of the mesa from the west side to the observation deck. Stairs lead to the glazed studio and hunting blind below.
The roof deck forms a connector between the two cedar-clad volumes, while also providing additional outdoor space.
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Green Roof and Ocean View
An expansive outdoor deck features a spacious gunite swimming pool, spa, and pool house with an outdoor shower—all of which add to the home's resort-like feel.
The oasis-like abode stands out amongst the neighboring buildings.
In Ho Chi Minh City, only 0.25 percent of the landscape is covered with greenery.
The terrace is surrounded by a wildflower meadow green roof
In this aerial photograph, solar panels and skylights can be seen on the green roof.
The native green roof is irrigated using the Rachio smart sprinkler controller, which is set to an automated water schedule.
The green roof by FytoGreen helps reduce stormwater runoff and increases biodiversity.
Mint's elevated location offers stellar sunset viewing.
Guests have access to their own private rooftop terrace complete with hammocks, greenery, and sail canopies.
From the grass roof patios, the house disappears almost completely, leaving only the landscape, water, and occasional passing orca.
Lung Hagem Arkitekter said: "The roof is executed in 270mm thick reinforced concrete with 20mm VIP insulation underneath. The concrete itself is water resistant, thus no additional roofing materials are required. As a result, the roof is a smooth white surface creating a dialogue with the rocky landscape, and giving the cabin its distinctive character."
Hidden in the canyon trees, this estate enjoys treetop views from the deck which opens to the living room.
Translucent floor planks allow light to filter through a skylight in the kitchen below.
The custom privacy screen shields unwanted views and places the focus on downtown San Francisco.
The construction was done to make sure that the four areas of the roof — the sundeck, grass hill, play space, and outdoor terrace — all felt like distinct but united areas.
Since the open space is owned by everyone in the building, De Smedt wanted it to feel that way.
Local grasses and flowers, including camas, wild strawberry, and clover, cover four terraces that camouflage the home within the landscape.
“We have all these different destinations,” says Sardinas, a writer who works from her home office. “I’ll be working, get stuck on a passage, and take a break to go read outside.” On the lower roof, red Vegetal chairs by Erwan and Ronan Bouroullec for Vitra provide moments for repose.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
Once unkempt terrain (1), the lot was replanted by Elysian Landscapes. Board-formed concrete walls now hold a lush collection of Bloodgood Japanese maple trees, Canyon Prince wild rye grasses, and Blue Fox Tail agaves. A Spun stool by Heatherwick Studio for Magis joins an outdoor furniture set by Plain Air.
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