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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : grass/landscapes : raised planters

Outdoor Grass Raised Planters Design Photos and Ideas

The view from the aquaponics vegetable garden toward the wing at the far end containing the living room, master bedroom and roof terrace from bottom to top.
A 1954 home by Calvin Straub is the centerpiece of a San Marino property developed by Alice Fung and Michael Blatt of Fung + Blatt. Working with the architects, Elysian Landscapes oversaw the design of the gardens.
The temple-like house was influenced by Aztec and Mayan architecture, a combination Wright described as "California Romanza."
According to the homeowners, one concession they made to save money was downgrading the exterior retaining wall from a gabion retaining wall to native limestone blocks.
In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
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Rear garden
Another side of the home opens up onto a large lawn.
“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
The Smiths’ new cabin, designed by Risa Boyer Architecture and completed in 2020, sits in the same spot as their previous home, on five acres on Mount Veeder, in Northern California. Somehow, the red chicken coop, which is constructed of wood, survived the fire with the chickens still alive inside.
To his credit, the original owner and builder of an ’80s-era home in Byron Bay, Australia, kept it “in pretty good nick,” as designer Micka Etheridge puts it. “He’d dusted the window frames once a week for thirty-five years.” Etheridge took that same care expanding the house for its new owners, Cheryl and James Kitchener, who love its greenery and mellow, vintage vibe.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
You don’t need to have a complicated harvesting tank built if you want to conserve water. A simpler way is to place a rain barrel—found at your local home and garden supply store—under the downspout on your roof to collect rainwater for gardening. Invest in a good water filtration or treatment system, and you can even use your rainwater for bathing, laundry, cooking, and drinking.
The steel-framed doors fully open to the courtyard, maximizing indoor/outdoor living space on the small lot.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
The Bogarts’ home on Lakemont Drive welcomes with its front porch, featuring mixed materials like natural wood, zinc, and brick.
Transparent walls and Japanese design cues define this renovated home in an Austin suburb.
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
Residents Silas Munro and Bill Hildebrand stand outside their home with their two Viszlas, Niko and Jordy.
The family’s backyard features a grape arbor and a vegetable garden. “I began gardening so our son could understand where his food comes from,” says Onna.
A protected outdoor space is tucked beneath the new addition. "When you have an opportunity to breathe new life into a typology, which is indicative of a period, that's a good job to have," says Cuddington.
A vintage Malm fireplace is paired with Pebble seats "K" by Atelier Vierkant.
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
A gravel trail winds through greenery into the entryway of the home, reinforcing the parklike nature of the site.
Containers not only look beautiful, but also, they provide flexibility for bringing plants indoors in areas prone to overnight frost.
The screen is coated with a clear finish by Penofin Red Label. The steel rail and cables are by Feeney and the deck is by Bison Innovative Products. The windows and doors are from Loewen.
The focal point of the terrace is one large potted frangipani tree. The planted edge against the brick wall works to visually soften the space.
Enclosed by thick landscaping, a large circular table provides a private setting for memorable al fresco dining.
At midcentury-style Pavilion Haus in Houston, the home of StudioMET Architects principal and partner Shawn Gottschalk, Gottschalk ensured that kids could play freely in the contained courtyard while parents kept watch through the sleek glass panels. A large pedestrian gate doubling as the front door establishes a dialogue with nature found throughout the pavilion.
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
The property also includes a detached guesthouse located near the main entrance. The annex functions as a separate two-bedroom apartment, offering its own kitchen and living area.
The 100-acre site is former farmland. The clients plan to remove the weeds that have proliferated in the generations since colonial farming and replace them with indigenous flora.
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
FGR Architects designed an open, spacious home for a family to grow into in Victoria, Australia. Bloomfield House features an al fresco area and even a dedicated kids’ area. “Today, the family enjoys living in the space—we've seen a physical change in their lifestyle and wellbeing since moving in,” says director Feras Raffoul. “A novelty cubby house at the back also provides endless fun for children of the house.”
Beyond the large pedestrian gate, “which is really the home’s front door,” says Gottschalk, “the house begins to reveal its strong indoor and outdoor relationship. Blurring the boundary between the two is a key design element.”
Complete with multiple fire pits, terraced landscaping, and built-in seating, the yard is ideal for entertaining.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
In a residence recently completed by GEN M ARCHITECTURE, the direction of the roof slope helps distinguish different parts and rooms of the home.
The living areas open to an outdoor deck.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
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