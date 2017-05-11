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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : grass/fences, walls : stone

Outdoor Grass Stone Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

According to the homeowners, one concession they made to save money was downgrading the exterior retaining wall from a gabion retaining wall to native limestone blocks.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
A full view of the wood and glass extension, which sits behind the original structure in the rear. Modern dormers were also added to the 1912 brick Edwardian.
The property also includes a detached guesthouse located near the main entrance. The annex functions as a separate two-bedroom apartment, offering its own kitchen and living area.
The upward slope of the 8,395-square-foot lot extends the property 43 feet above street level.
Architect Guilherme Machado Vaz decided to echo the square, compact nature of Casa em Afife when designing the swimming pool.
Perched on the northwest coast of Mallorca, S'Estaca offers mesmerizing Mediterranean views.
Natural geothermal springs and lush vegetation are the highlights of this modern Relais &amp; Chateaux property. Designer Ming-Hong Chiu successfully weaves the area’s natural elements into the space to create Beitou’s top sanctuary for relaxation and wellness.
A wooden picnic table is located off one end of the living room, creating a tranquil setting to enjoy alfresco dining while soaking up the sunshine.
The home was built on a platform, as the architects wanted it to be raised off the ground to discourage wild animals from entering.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
The residence is a picture-perfect Palm Springs dream home.
The backyard features a resort-like pool. Here you can see the newer wing of the house with the additional master bedroom.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
All doors open up to the central courtyard of this single-story home.
A lush, protected courtyard allows homeowners to enjoy the outdoors but maintain privacy.
The Olmos Park Residence sits in an established neighborhood in San Antonio. Heavy limestone walls screen neighbors on both sides, while the fourth side opens up to a verdant flood basin.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
Water features pepper the gardens throughout.
Gardens surround the stone facade for a softening effect.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
The covered entrance area is Ulla Hell's favorite aspect of the Continuous Extension. She shares: "It is the moment when the wooden sticks turn around from the balcony bands to become the ceiling of that space, the band turns around the ceiling to finally find the thematic conclusion when touching the ground. This space also frames very nicely the view towards the surrounding topography."
The curvaceous pool, reminiscent of the Hollywood Golden Age, is the stand-out feature of the backyard.
The Pool House seen at night.
The view from the far edge of the infinity wall to the glass-walled gym and outdoor lounge.
The landscaped backyard comes with programmable irrigation and plenty of room for entertaining.
Inside and out, the home displays a rich mix of natural materials. A stairway cantilevers from the fieldstone wall and leads to the pool.
When Wright created the initial sketches for the property at 83, he had hoped the house would surpass Fallingwater.
After cleaning up the landscape, the team custom-made a few benches for the backyard and added gravel from Penn’s Stone Supply. The string lights and West Elm Planters add a stylish touch.
The preserved stone walls and arched portico of the main residence, as viewed from the guest house.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
An outdoor shower.
Archier maintained the old brick from the existing part of the house to clearly illustrate the relationship of old with new.
The south-facing extension, which contains a new kitchen, dining area, and laundry, captures the northern light through the introduction of a central courtyard and strategically positioned windows.
A dynamic walkway bridges a gap above terraced planters.
The couple added sliding doors so that the deck could become an extension of the living area.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
front site
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
Populated by palms, the circular garden occupies the heart of the home.
A limestone partition wall screens the indoor courtyard from the garage.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
Landscaped with palms and other leafy greens, the house feels like a tropical paradise.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
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