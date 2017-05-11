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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : grass/building type : house

Outdoor Grass House Design Photos and Ideas

Desai Chia Architecture harvested plagued ash trees from the client’s property and used them for interior millwork, flooring, and trim. Working in collaboration with local architect of record Ray Kendra of Environment Architects and Delta Millworks of Texas, the firm clad the dwelling’s exterior in cedar that was intentionally burned to protect it from fire, insects, and age. The process is called shou sugi ban. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
In the winter, the polished concrete floor, which faces a large south-facing opening, accumulates heat from the sun during the day and keeps this heat indoors at night.
Cedar planks on the exterior walls are dyed black, and on the indoor walls, these cedar planks are dyed white.
Southeast corner from beach
The house nestled in the forest
In the back, ferns and other shade-friendly plants thrive beneath the home’s deep overhangs.
The house that architects Brian Johnsen and Sebastian Schmaling designed for Chele Isaac and John Neis appears to pop up from Wisconsin’s “driftless area,” an effect that is enhanced by a sedum roof that changes color with the seasons.
The home's modern exterior features glass, wood, and concrete.