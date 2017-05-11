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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : gardens/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Gardens Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
The main room and master bedroom open directly to the pool.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
Front of the house.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Soori Bali's one-bedroom Mountain Pool Villas and Beach Villas have their own private pools and views of either Mount Batukaru or a peaceful stretch of volcanic black sand beach. The 8,664-square-foot, two-level, three-bedroom residences overlook rice fields and the Indian Ocean. They include outdoor pavilions and terraces, landscaped gardens with water features, and an ocean-facing infinity pool.
The private setting of Casa Meleku's pool area offers spectacular views of the Cabo Blanco Nature Reserve and the majestic Pacific Ocean.
Pool, garden
The gorgeous exterior view.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Duravit- Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Sinks, Bathtub & Shower Hansgrohe- Plumbing Bharat Floorings Group- Floor Daikin- Air Conditioners Imagination Lights- Lighting Marble Center International- Floor Moie- Furniture