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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : gardens/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Gardens Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A firepit and an inflatable hot tub with a wicker surround add a bit of luxury to Joe and Rachel’s Venice Beach rental.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Tech CEO and billionaire Elon Musk just listed the smallest of his four L.A. homes—and it's larger than life.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
Outdoor shower
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
The backyard