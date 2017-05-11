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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : gardens/pools, tubs, showers : concrete

Outdoor Gardens Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The temple-like house was influenced by Aztec and Mayan architecture, a combination Wright described as "California Romanza."
The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
A green roof further blends this hillside home into the landscape, while providing thermal comforts for this warm climate.
Private spaces and sleeping quarters are hidden below the green roof, providing intimate retreats.
Patio between studio and galary
living into landscapes.....
foyer
Architecture: Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
from the pool looking west into sunset
The magnificent grounds provide ideal views of LA beyond.
Swimming pool at rear yard
Laurelhurst Residence