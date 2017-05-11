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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : gardens/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Gardens Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
foyer
Architecture: Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Outdoor area/balcony
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
Outdoor shower
from the pool looking west into sunset
Private garden with deck
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
Inspiring views can be had from every angle on the terrace.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Entrance view
North East corner - The Grill'n Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
Street view, dusk