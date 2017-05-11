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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : gardens/locations : slope

Outdoor Gardens Slope Design Photos and Ideas

“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
Surrounded by a thick forest, the property has a lovely private picnic area. The low-maintenance meadow grass does not require any mowing.
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
living into landscapes.....
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Front of the house.
View from the garden on the cantilevers.
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
West Elevation
Robust and low-maintenance metal mesh—which offers both solar and privacy control—has been chosen for the screens.
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Outdoor shower
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
View from Sunfish Lake