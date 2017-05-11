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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : gardens/lighting : hanging

Outdoor Gardens Hanging Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The L-shaped Nook House creates private courtyards on the 7,600-square-foot Seattle lot, now home to three structures built over 27 years. AEP Span Nu Wave corrugated siding in black requires zero maintenance, while Loewen aluminum-clad mixed grain fir windows and doors anchor the high-performance envelope.
In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
The beanbag chairs and outdoor sofa and chairs are from West Elm and the Case Study Museum Bench is from Modernica.
The expansive, covered patio that extends from the living space features an outdoor kitchen and adjoining pizza oven. “My favorite aspect of the project was that the clients embraced the idea that home can be more than just shelter,” says architect Cavin Costello. “It can be a place that incentivizes you to socialize, think, eat, work, create, and play differently.”
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
If you already have a projector, white sheets and some popcorn are all you need to create your own outdoor cinema. Alternatively, you can set up a backyard screening with a monitor, TV stand, and an extension cord.
Christoph Kaiser, principal at Kaiserworks, reimagined a 1955 grain silo as a 340-square-foot home in Phoenix, Arizona. The corrugated, steel-clad house is 18 feet in diameter and features a 26-foot-high ceiling and a 17-foot operable slot window that fames views of the city. While the exterior displays a wonderfully industrial aesthetic, the interior is surprisingly cozy. "I wanted a warm interior, almost if you designed Wurlitzer to tend to all human needs and then slid it into one cylinder," says Kaiser, who employed built-in furniture, a spiral staircase, and a mezzanine bedroom with an in-wall projector for the ideal movie-watching experience.
Tech CEO and billionaire Elon Musk just listed the smallest of his four L.A. homes—and it's larger than life.
Eichler’s double A-frame models are rarely available and are highly coveted due to their design and extra square footage. Measuring in at 2,000 square feet—not including the spacious atrium—this model boasts five bedrooms and two full baths. The home also features soaring tongue-and-groove ceilings, expansive glazing, and globe pendant lights throughout.
Pam is a big fan of blown glass—here, custom pendants set the scene.
The original main house.
Landscape designer Lillian Montalvo swapped disparate plantings for a cohesive plan centered on a pergola. The elevated, covered deck acts like a less constricted gazebo with more air flow.
A level, trellised garapa-wood deck connects the main structure to the pool house. "The arbors near the pool knit everything together," says Mikiten. "The deck is constructed over a drainage pit so the wood surface can be completely flush with the interior floor and the surrounding yard, which is critical for a fluid experience by someone using a wheelchair."
In Orange, California, a 1964 Model OC584 Eichler home designed by architect Claude Oakland was recently updated as a four-bedroom, two-bath home with an expanded master bathroom. The central outdoor atrium to the home is typical of the open-plan, indoor-outdoor style of living that Eichler homes are known form.
Tambo del Inka is the perfect place for a mystical luxury getaway within the stunning Sacred Valley of Peru. The hotel features a private train station with direct service to Machu Picchu.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
A roof of horizontal slats filters the harsh light and creates moody shadows.
The home's lush surroundings.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
The repurposed and restored open-air dining pavilion provides guests with a lush backdrop.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
The outdoor space features mature trees, gardens, a serene swimming pool, and views from downtown all the way out to the Pacific Ocean.
The main room and master bedroom open directly to the pool.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
Patio between studio and galary
An outdoor shower welcomes Young home after a day out in the dunes.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
The open floor plan wraps around the central atrium.
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
Two walls of glass frame the atrium, filling the home with natural light and a strong sense of the outdoors.
A peek at the sparkling pool.
The newly landscaped yard is virtually maintenance free and features modern concrete hardscapes, as well as wood decking—perfect for alfresco entertaining.
The Yard and living room
Outdoor area/balcony
A look at the rear patio gardens.
The spacious 14,531-square-foot Soori Residence, which can accommodate up to 12 adults, has lawns, pavilions, and outdoor decks with barbecue and bar facilities. It also has its own private infinity pool, gym, spa rooms, and kitchen. The resort features three dining outlets, a spa offering traditional Balinese health and beauty treatments, and The Courtyard Boardroom for corporate events.
Architect: YAMAMAR Design, Location: San Francisco, California
South / West view
In addition to the retention of the building's envelope, many original elements were reworked and reused throughout the renovation.
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond
The glazed canopy extends to the garden to shield against the rain, ease the sunshine but does not degrade the light quality in the inner space.