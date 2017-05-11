Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : gardens/landscapes : vegetables

Outdoor Gardens Vegetables Design Photos and Ideas

The view from the aquaponics vegetable garden toward the wing at the far end containing the living room, master bedroom and roof terrace from bottom to top.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
Now more than ever, having a sustainable home that conserves resources and energy usage is paramount. Sustainable design and architecture has seen tremendous growth over the last decade—as has the number of professionals who specialize in designing and building green homes. While major sustainable features pertain to the initial design, planning, and building stages, there are still plenty of changes to make in your home for a greener lifestyle. Have you covered all your bases?
Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, food scraps and yard waste make up 20 percent of what we throw away. Composting organic materials keeps them out of the landfill, which cuts down on greenhouse gases, and enriches the soil. To compost at home, make a pile in your backyard, or introduce an indoor bin for throwaways like apple peels and eggshells.
After a years-long search for viable land, Eugene and his wife, Claire Ko, bought an old dairy farm with good soil that could be rehabbed into an organic fruit and vegetable operation.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Raised beds and containers are excellent choices for beginners, as you can avoid remedying your existing soil and ensure your new crops are receiving the appropriate nutrients via new potting soil.
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Just north of San Francisco, the Mill Valley home of former Phish manager and current restaurant owner John Paluska takes its place within its eclectic neighborhood and natural surroundings. A guest cottage flanks the family's garden. The "casita" has hosted friends, family, and even wildfire evacuees; Rachel Paluska refers to it as a "revolving door, in a fun way."
The 10-Star Home is a design collaboration between Clare Cousins Architects and The Sociable Weaver. The shapely exterior blends into the surrounding landscape.
The indoor/outdoor connection was important for entertaining as well. The windows and doors can be thrown open, and people can sit close to the kitchen, inside or out, with the raised platform doubling as informal seating.
"There’s a presence to that place—it’s vast, and constantly shifting," designer Lisa Moffitt says. "It was clear that this house should be an observation shed for the changing landscape beyond."
Just off this kitchen is this gorgeous "edible garden" making garden-to-table dining a reality in your very own home.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Veranda
Outdoor area/balcony
View from the garden on the cantilevers.
Villa Rosa. Exterior view. North
Once a plant nursery—and home for the nursery’s owners—this 120-year-old home in Vachon Island has a luscious greenhouse that can also be used for special events.
Garden and greenhouse
An edible garden from the Little Veggie Patch Co. is located in the backyard and is nourished with compost.
An organic rooftop garden.
Garden
The bucolic surroundings.
A neighbor harvests bell peppers in the garden.
The vegetable garden produces everything from cauliflower to arugula and Italian parsley.
Cor-ten steel planter
South / West view
Marsha and Louis collect herbs in a garden by their screened porch (above). The home’s exterior cypress cladding is finished with Sikkens ProLuxe Cetol stain in Teak.
In a historic section of Raleigh, North Carolina, a modern home designed by Louis Cherry became the subject of a lengthy court battle. The house is clad in local cypress and HardiePanel siding in Stormy Monday by Benjamin Moore.
The glazed canopy extends to the garden to shield against the rain, ease the sunshine but does not degrade the light quality in the inner space.