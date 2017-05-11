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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : gardens/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Gardens Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
Artist Cori Creed sits at the center of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Dubbed WingSpan House, the split structure opens up to a large courtyard and stunning views of Skaha Lake. “It’s almost like an embrace,” says Vallely. “It’s like the two wings are capturing the heart of the home.”
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
The courtyard lets the reimagined addition live as a "modernist ruin," with vines encouraged to grow and further blur the boundary between inside and out. The outdoor table and chairs are by Tait.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
the expansive deck facing western view hunts the historic Madrona tree and is lined by floor to ceiling glass accessing the living spaces.
Green Roof and Ocean View
The Weiners’ first stab at a decorative green roof went awry when workers installed the fabric membrane incorrectly; the plants didn’t thrive, and soil leached down the drain, causing a backup in the yard below. But with the help of an artist friend—–and avid gardener—–they successfully brought a piece of cultivated wildness, including hardy flora like creeping thyme, honeysuckle, hops, and kiwi, to their roof.
29th Street Residence in San Francisco, California
South / West view