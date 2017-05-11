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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : gardens/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Gardens Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The retouched meadow between the house and its detached garage/guest room was given a stone walking path.
In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
Painted on the glass-enclosed terrace, one of her works adds a pop of color to the stark exterior, as does the garden below. “The garden is a mass of color, like a large outdoor painting,” says Tito.
The original main house.
A grilled weekend dinner. The bench is by Fermob.
In the coastal town of Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia, local practice Harley Graham Architects elevates the Australian "garden studio" with this 646-square-foot granny flat. Named Marvel Street Studio, the guesthouse is an addition to a home designed by Paul Uhlmann.
In Orange, California, a 1964 Model OC584 Eichler home designed by architect Claude Oakland was recently updated as a four-bedroom, two-bath home with an expanded master bathroom. The central outdoor atrium to the home is typical of the open-plan, indoor-outdoor style of living that Eichler homes are known form.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
A redwood deck, easily accessed from the living areas, is a nice spot for alfresco meals or outdoor hangs, with views overlooking the hills and city lights.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
"Except for the addition of an attached bike storage area, the existing foundation was maintained," Troyer says. He is continuing to work on landscaping, and wants the hardscape to be completed this year.
The deck has a dining area with concrete countertops, a solar shade, and electrical outlets. Set just off the great room, it can serve as an extension of the home for true indoor/outdoor living.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
The penthouse has two adjoining, south-facing terraces.
The modern palapa nestles into the naturally rocky slope. Vegetation is encouraged to grow over the structure.
The facade of the cottage beautifully blends both past and present.
The couple source ideas for their garden from their trips to Japan.
Outside, a timber pergola shades the garden and the split-stone slate pavers continue outside for a greater sense of connection between inside and out.
Inspired by Japanese pocket gardens, the gardens are flanked on three sides by concrete and one wall of full glass that lights sitting areas adjacent to the lower level bedrooms.
"To accentuate [the] seamless connection to the outdoors, we created a pair of retractable glass walls that meet at the corner. The effect when open is one of completely dissolving the corner and creating a feeling of being surrounded by nature," describes Maniscalco.
This private outdoor space would be otherwise unavailable within a hillside home.
The courtyard has a serene sitting area and frames views into the house and straight through to the other side.
The home is situated on a spacious 9,000-square-foot lot and features a large, private patio, as well as planting beds and several producing fruit trees along the flat lawn area.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
The newly landscaped yard is virtually maintenance free and features modern concrete hardscapes, as well as wood decking—perfect for alfresco entertaining.
The enclosed courtyard with a fire pit.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Outdoor area/balcony
Front of the house.
A backyard garden.
New addition and patio from outdoor garden: the concrete terrace extends into the garden, and receives daylight over the house from the southern sun.
The garden effortlessly integrates the outdoors into the living space.
The deck was done in a madras gray limestone so that the color matches the backyard steps of the other houses. The railing was based on the metalwork of the other nine house.
A look at the rear of the home.
The narrow, elongated pool with a vertical green wall can be seen from inside the apartment.
A lounge space looks onto a calming moss garden and provides the perfect zen setting to relax with a cup of tea.
The ADU shares the backyard of the main home, but gabion retaining walls (rocks in wire cages) and an elevated terrace gives it an intimate space of its own.
Tall Stacks In reworking the landscape, Neely added 1950s ceramic sculptures by Malcolm Leland, who calls them “modern totem poles.”
“I love the look of mass plantings,” notes Neely, near Mexican feather grasses--which thrive on the sunny lot.
This compact extension at the rear of a suburban house in Melbourne, Australia, includes a ground-level garage on its street-facing side, a studio guest suite on the first floor, and a roof deck—all of which are designed to be versatile and convertible. What's more, is that on the ground level, the north face of the building is connected to a pool and outdoor terrace that links the extension to the main house.
From the street view, an angular slatted facade conceals a home from the outside world while also carefully hinting at what's inside. Behind those entry screens in Brisbane, Queensland, the three-level Australian home created by Bureau Proberts is finely attuned to its sloping site. A generous skylight over the front door opens the entryway to the sky, while substantial glazing in the master bedroom conveys the feeling of being perched high in the treetops.
South / West view
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