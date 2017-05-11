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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : gardens/fences, walls : stone

Outdoor Gardens Stone Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Casa Rumeu was designed by Correa Milá Arquitectes in 1963 for the Rumeu family. While it is within walking distance of the center of Cadaqués, it feels separate, surrounded by olive groves. Part of the remodel entailed creating more garden spaces, "especially within the olive tree plantations, which are an important component of the estate’s overall charm,
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
Pool and garden
Natural geothermal springs and lush vegetation are the highlights of this modern Relais &amp; Chateaux property. Designer Ming-Hong Chiu successfully weaves the area’s natural elements into the space to create Beitou’s top sanctuary for relaxation and wellness.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
Water features pepper the gardens throughout.
A roof of horizontal slats filters the harsh light and creates moody shadows.
Gardens surround the stone facade for a softening effect.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
The deck has a dining area with concrete countertops, a solar shade, and electrical outlets. Set just off the great room, it can serve as an extension of the home for true indoor/outdoor living.
The landscaped backyard comes with programmable irrigation and plenty of room for entertaining.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
front site
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
Populated by palms, the circular garden occupies the heart of the home.
"To accentuate [the] seamless connection to the outdoors, we created a pair of retractable glass walls that meet at the corner. The effect when open is one of completely dissolving the corner and creating a feeling of being surrounded by nature," describes Maniscalco.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
view to new addition from rear lawn
Green Roof and Ocean View
Front of the house.
View from the garden on the cantilevers.
Entrance.
The rear of the house features Victorian brick, a modern extension, and Velfac windows. Landscape designer Matthew Wright was inspired by the art of Henri Rousseau when choosing plants to set amid the garden’s Dorset pebbles.
Lush, tropical landscapes designed by Judy Kameon blanket the Parker Palm Springs.
The walled in garden.
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From the back patio, stone steps lead down to the lake.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP