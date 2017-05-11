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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : gardens/fences, walls : retaining

Outdoor Gardens Retaining Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

In contrast to the street façade, with its ribbon windows and metal screen, the rear of the house opens up to the natural landscape and views of downtown Austin via large windows and cantilevered terraces.
Another lush patio area just off the kitchen offers a pergola-topped outdoor kitchen and bar. Other features of the backyard include a fire pit, raised-bed gardens, and matured fruit trees.
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
The home's lush surroundings.
At the terrace, the team replaced or rebuilt brick and concrete as needed. They also stripped and resealed exterior wood elements and incorporated new native landscaping throughout.
The landscaped backyard comes with programmable irrigation and plenty of room for entertaining.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
view to new addition from rear lawn
West Elevation @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Private courtyard between house and studio
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Outdoor shower
Low irrigation plants and minimalistic hardscapes form the serene outdoor space.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool