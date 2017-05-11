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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : flowers/patio, porch, deck : small

Outdoor Flowers Small Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
"The courtyard was a feature of the home that was conceived almost immediately as a peaceful respite from the urban density just outside,
Ceramic artwork gazes onto Bridge House, and Bridge House shall gaze back!
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
Large sliders blur the line between indoors and out and expand the living space.
The elongated walkway and porch creates outdoor circulation during the summer months
Matt also designed and built the backyard furniture.
A swing chair on the deck.
Italian terracotta tile flooring and porcelain tile walls have been used for the courtyard.
Gregory Creek Residence - Exterior
The couple installed external Kichler lighting which provides the perfect, low-energy nighttime lighting. And, a Kichler lighting complete with a Bluetooth speaker is the perfect accessory.
Perforations were added to the boundary wall on the east, and entrance was moved to the side to become a bright corridor that connects the old house with the stable and pavilions.
Huf Haus, a German–based company that has been around since 1912, constructs and installs prefab homes throughout Germany and Europe. Known for their modern designs, the homes are constructed by teams in their factory and arrive on site with all interior finishes completed. Site installation takes about a week, as long as the concrete pad that the home will sit on is already completed.
view to new addition from rear lawn
The generous decked terrace gets plenty of sun, making it a great spot for plants that prefer warmer climes.
New addition and patio from outdoor garden: the concrete terrace extends into the garden, and receives daylight over the house from the southern sun.
New addition from outdoor garden
Garden and greenhouse
Private garden with deck
The home truely celebrates Californian indoor/outdoor living.
The addition of an angular backyard arbor, framed by perfumed jasmine, was based on Schindler’s original concept drawings for the home.
There are two outdoor showers. The upstairs one is an extension off the master bath, with shades for privacy. The fixtures are by Sonoma Forge.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
The view from the backyard.
Garden Elevation
South / West view
On the lower roof, cedar decking and flower beds define one of several outdoor gardening spaces. Part of her ongoing research into the livability of cities, Fitzgerald aimed to create landscaped areas that were “aesthetic, aromatic, educational, and productive.” The deck is bordered by an expanded aluminum mesh railing and black metal corrugated panels.
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
Front Exterior
Front Exterior
front exterior