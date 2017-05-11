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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : flowers/patio, porch, deck : decking

Outdoor Flowers Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Design, Bitches turns a typical Atwater Village home into a lush hideaway with a new, cedar-clad guesthouse.
Along with the sage, citrus trees irrigated by gray water from the house provide the couple with lemons and limes for mixing drinks, among other things.
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
A roof terrace provides ocean views. The Spectra umbrella is by Umbrosa.
Interior ceiling beams continue externally to give sense of extended living spaces inside to outside. Timber battens to cement sheet add texture to the exterior light weight walls
The elongated walkway and porch creates outdoor circulation during the summer months
The outdoor atrium of Family House Litvínovice is a completely private space that's well-suited for the installation of a hammock, outdoor bath, or shower. A11 designed the home to be an exploration of minimalism and privacy from the outside world.
Long Island Sound House's pool and hot tub connect gracefully to an ipe terrace. Sellars Lathrop Architects designed the outdoor and indoor spaces with hurricane concerns in mind.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
A redwood deck, easily accessed from the living areas, is a nice spot for alfresco meals or outdoor hangs, with views overlooking the hills and city lights.
A swing chair on the deck.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Green Roof and Ocean View
The terrace is surrounded by a wildflower meadow green roof
Private and secluded terrace with view across London in the tree tops
Roof terrace with planters for fruit, vegetables and herbs
Private garden with deck
The juxtaposition of old and new architectural forms is best viewed from the courtyard between the garage and playroom. Timber shingles and vertical boarding can be seen on the sun-shading and sub-floor skirt of the villa respectively—these subordinate materials of the historic architecture are given primary roles in the new design.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
Front Exterior
Front Exterior
Terrace
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond