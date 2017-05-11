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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : flowers/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Outdoor Flowers Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The view from the aquaponics vegetable garden toward the wing at the far end containing the living room, master bedroom and roof terrace from bottom to top.
One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
The dining area is completely open to the outdoors. “Ian and Krista wanted to celebrate their everyday routine and abandon things they don’t use, like a formal dining space,” says Jess. The Jorn dining table is by Minotti while the Mariposa chairs are by Fyrn. The grill is by Lion and the heater is by Heatstrip.
The landscaped patio provides separation from a public walkway along the rear of the home. "We could have had bigger rooms, but we wanted more outdoor space.” says Anton.
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
A pool cage with a retractable awing makes the pool deck feel like a natural extension of the home's interior, while the terraced construction lifts the building up above the level of floods and storm surges.
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
Long Island Sound House's pool and hot tub connect gracefully to an ipe terrace. Sellars Lathrop Architects designed the outdoor and indoor spaces with hurricane concerns in mind.
The steel-and-glulam support system forms the covered corridor of the loggia.
Widely recognized as a beloved mecca for French cuisine, Chef Thomas Keller's three-starred Michelin restaurant in California receives a $10,000,000 renovation—its first major revamp in over 20 years.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
view to new addition from rear lawn
New addition and patio from outdoor garden: the concrete terrace extends into the garden, and receives daylight over the house from the southern sun.
New addition from outdoor garden
Garden and greenhouse
Private garden with deck
The home truely celebrates Californian indoor/outdoor living.
The addition of an angular backyard arbor, framed by perfumed jasmine, was based on Schindler’s original concept drawings for the home.
"Palm Springs is singular, and I wanted to create a hotel that captures its essence—groovy modern architecture meets Hollywood glamour—and crank it up a notch," Jonathan Adler said of his design at the Parker Palm Springs.
The ramped bridge that leads to an upper yard and pool
The newly opened rooftop terrace features a fragrant garden that was created by Alejandra Coll. The ingredients grown here will be used at the restaurants and bars in the hotel.
View from Sunfish Lake
Roof extension with garden
South / West view
A rough board-formed concrete wall hems in the courtyard garden creating an organic looking transition to the wild scrub oak beyond.
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
Outdoor Spa