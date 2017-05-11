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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : flowers/locations : woodland

Outdoor Flowers Woodland Design Photos and Ideas

“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
The five-foot tall fire pit rock is buried three-feet into the ground for stability.
Gregory Creek Residence - Exterior
Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
A classic VW bus in vintage colors shows both the scale and scope of The Barn and its surrounding scenery.
View from Sunfish Lake