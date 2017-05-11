Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : flowers/locations : slope

Outdoor Flowers Slope Design Photos and Ideas

“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
Front of the house.
View from the garden on the cantilevers.
Designed by Los Angeles-based creative agency Folklor in partnership with SKG Investments, Native retains the previous motel’s charm with original features like the stone fireplace and concrete aggregate floors.
With respect to the sloping meadow, the home is designed to coexist and therefore never breaks the ridgeline.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
View from Sunfish Lake
Changing the vehicular approach provides for direct garage access and allows for the drought-tolerant landscaping to contribute to both privacy and an enhanced streetscape.