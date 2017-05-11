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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : flowers/locations : front yard

Outdoor Flowers Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

A 1954 home by Calvin Straub is the centerpiece of a San Marino property developed by Alice Fung and Michael Blatt of Fung + Blatt. Working with the architects, Elysian Landscapes oversaw the design of the gardens.
Architects Mathilde Nicoulaud and Olivier Lekien recreated a 1930 compact house in Montreuil, France, on the outskirts of Paris as their ideal family home.
An exterior shot of the hillside residence offers a glimpse of the property's spectacular vistas.
The garden path, lined with potted citrus and towering eucalyptus trees, leads from the carport to the deck and front door.
A Texas mountain laurel and an oak leaf hydrangea catch the sun on a corner of the front porch. The wind chime was purchased on the couple’s honeymoon in Big Sur.
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
Brunswick, a suburb of Melbourne, has a strong manufacturing presence, and vibrant art scene, and strong Mediterranean ties with many Italian and Greek residents.
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
The elongated walkway and porch creates outdoor circulation during the summer months
The steel-and-glulam support system forms the covered corridor of the loggia.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Front of the house.
With assistance from landscape designer Monica Viarengo, the outdoor space has been designed to draw the excitement of the city in toward the home.
Entry Courtyard
Entry
Entrance Court
A local nature enthusiast in the Gyeonggi province sets up a cafe and cabin retreat to combat a diminishing forest. Designed to be in harmony with the surrounding forest, Haru is a cafe and camping complex by South Korean firm B.U.S Architecture. The architects collaborated with the owner, who was born and raised in the area and already had years of experience running a campsite, to define what an outdoor lifestyle meant to each of them—and determine how to best convey it through architecture. On walks through the densely wooded landscape, they selected which trees would be preserved in order to create a sense of scale; in this sense, the pattern of the forest impacted the project from beginning to end.
South / West view
A rough board-formed concrete wall hems in the courtyard garden creating an organic looking transition to the wild scrub oak beyond.
“Stacey hopes that we can use this as a prototype for a development of artists’ studios someday—we talked about maybe siting several of them together, like an old mobile home park.” The steel sculpture is by San Antonio artist George Shroeder.
Front Exterior
Front Exterior
front exterior
distant view
Changing the vehicular approach provides for direct garage access and allows for the drought-tolerant landscaping to contribute to both privacy and an enhanced streetscape.