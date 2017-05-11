Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20. Sale ends Saturday.
Outdoor Flowers Back Yard Design Photos and Ideas

In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
The side walls have been treated as vertical extension of the horizontal surface of the garden, and are used for growing climbers such as jasmine, grapes, honeysuckle, raspberries, beans, peas, and even a climbing fig. Colorful bird’s houses and bug hotels are also mounted on the walls.
Rear garden
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
Ceramic artwork gazes onto Bridge House, and Bridge House shall gaze back!
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
Design, Bitches turns a typical Atwater Village home into a lush hideaway with a new, cedar-clad guesthouse.
Along with the sage, citrus trees irrigated by gray water from the house provide the couple with lemons and limes for mixing drinks, among other things.
California pepper trees, grasses, and sage are low-maintenance, low-water plants that also are low-allergen.
“The multilayered approach to this house—the use of healthy materials, the prefab, the relation to nature—has definitely changed our practice,” says Laura Briggs, architectural designer.
Vallely and Craig take in the sun on the raised deck in the backyard.
The landscaped patio provides separation from a public walkway along the rear of the home. "We could have had bigger rooms, but we wanted more outdoor space.” says Anton.
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
Interior ceiling beams continue externally to give sense of extended living spaces inside to outside. Timber battens to cement sheet add texture to the exterior light weight walls
A pool cage with a retractable awing makes the pool deck feel like a natural extension of the home's interior, while the terraced construction lifts the building up above the level of floods and storm surges.
Large sliders blur the line between indoors and out and expand the living space.
Blend Outdoor Design in Spokane oversaw the design of a new deck and fire feature.
External area, integrated to the house by balcony common to all rooms, has swimming pool and deck. Casa Di Irena furniture. Deck run by Lovato Marcenaria
Landscape designer Lillian Montalvo swapped disparate plantings for a cohesive plan centered on a pergola. The elevated, covered deck acts like a less constricted gazebo with more air flow.
Go Easy in Mount Standfast lies in the Sugar Hills gated community in Barbados. It has the only private tennis court on the block, and it also comes with a gazebo, cottage, and poolside pavilion with a wet bar and barbecue.
Long Island Sound House's pool and hot tub connect gracefully to an ipe terrace. Sellars Lathrop Architects designed the outdoor and indoor spaces with hurricane concerns in mind.
The repurposed and restored open-air dining pavilion provides guests with a lush backdrop.
Widely recognized as a beloved mecca for French cuisine, Chef Thomas Keller's three-starred Michelin restaurant in California receives a $10,000,000 renovation—its first major revamp in over 20 years.
Matt also designed and built the backyard furniture.
A swing chair on the deck.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
The home is surrounded by gorgeous greenery and peaceful views.
Outdoor lounge area
Gregory Creek Residence - Exterior
The couple installed external Kichler lighting which provides the perfect, low-energy nighttime lighting. And, a Kichler lighting complete with a Bluetooth speaker is the perfect accessory.
Huf Haus, a German–based company that has been around since 1912, constructs and installs prefab homes throughout Germany and Europe. Known for their modern designs, the homes are constructed by teams in their factory and arrive on site with all interior finishes completed. Site installation takes about a week, as long as the concrete pad that the home will sit on is already completed.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
