Outdoor Flowers Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Ceramic artwork gazes onto Bridge House, and Bridge House shall gaze back!
Garden
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
Interior ceiling beams continue externally to give sense of extended living spaces inside to outside. Timber battens to cement sheet add texture to the exterior light weight walls
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
Landscape designer Lillian Montalvo swapped disparate plantings for a cohesive plan centered on a pergola. The elevated, covered deck acts like a less constricted gazebo with more air flow.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
The couple installed external Kichler lighting which provides the perfect, low-energy nighttime lighting. And, a Kichler lighting complete with a Bluetooth speaker is the perfect accessory.
Huf Haus, a German–based company that has been around since 1912, constructs and installs prefab homes throughout Germany and Europe. Known for their modern designs, the homes are constructed by teams in their factory and arrive on site with all interior finishes completed. Site installation takes about a week, as long as the concrete pad that the home will sit on is already completed.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Front of the house.
View from the garden on the cantilevers.
Garden and greenhouse
Private garden with deck
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Pool, garden
Garden Elevation
Entrance Court
Roof extension with garden
View of bedroom
Working with a limited budget, First Lamp designed and built one principle architectural flourish: exposed Douglas fir rafters that would weather to a brighter red over the years and accent the white siding.
The studio occupies the corner of a backyard filled with carefully-tended plants. They positioned the studio at the yard’s far corner, diagonal from the main house’s back door, to create a path through the garden that would engage visitors in landscape.
Changing the vehicular approach provides for direct garage access and allows for the drought-tolerant landscaping to contribute to both privacy and an enhanced streetscape.