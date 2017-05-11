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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : flowers/lighting : hanging

Outdoor Flowers Hanging Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
Landscape designer Lillian Montalvo swapped disparate plantings for a cohesive plan centered on a pergola. The elevated, covered deck acts like a less constricted gazebo with more air flow.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
The repurposed and restored open-air dining pavilion provides guests with a lush backdrop.
A swing chair on the deck.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
Italian terracotta tile flooring and porcelain tile walls have been used for the courtyard.
Outdoor area/balcony
A look at the rear patio gardens.
South / West view
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond
The glazed canopy extends to the garden to shield against the rain, ease the sunshine but does not degrade the light quality in the inner space.