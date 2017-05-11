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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : flowers/landscapes : hardscapes

Outdoor Flowers Hardscapes Design Photos and Ideas

"Even though everyone we worked with told us that it was OK to go with smaller pants because they grow so quickly, we were still surprised to see just <i>how</i> quickly a lot of the native plants grew,
The view from the aquaponics vegetable garden toward the wing at the far end containing the living room, master bedroom and roof terrace from bottom to top.
A 1954 home by Calvin Straub is the centerpiece of a San Marino property developed by Alice Fung and Michael Blatt of Fung + Blatt. Working with the architects, Elysian Landscapes oversaw the design of the gardens.
The temple-like house was influenced by Aztec and Mayan architecture, a combination Wright described as "California Romanza."
Garden
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
A roof terrace provides ocean views. The Spectra umbrella is by Umbrosa.
The landscaped patio provides separation from a public walkway along the rear of the home. "We could have had bigger rooms, but we wanted more outdoor space.” says Anton.
The elongated walkway and porch creates outdoor circulation during the summer months
Long Island Sound House's pool and hot tub connect gracefully to an ipe terrace. Sellars Lathrop Architects designed the outdoor and indoor spaces with hurricane concerns in mind.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
A redwood deck, easily accessed from the living areas, is a nice spot for alfresco meals or outdoor hangs, with views overlooking the hills and city lights.
The steel-and-glulam support system forms the covered corridor of the loggia.
Widely recognized as a beloved mecca for French cuisine, Chef Thomas Keller's three-starred Michelin restaurant in California receives a $10,000,000 renovation—its first major revamp in over 20 years.
Matt also designed and built the backyard furniture.
The home is surrounded by gorgeous greenery and peaceful views.
Outdoor lounge area
The couple installed external Kichler lighting which provides the perfect, low-energy nighttime lighting. And, a Kichler lighting complete with a Bluetooth speaker is the perfect accessory.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Green Roof and Ocean View
Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
New addition and patio from outdoor garden: the concrete terrace extends into the garden, and receives daylight over the house from the southern sun.
New addition from outdoor garden
Garden and greenhouse
A look at the rear patio gardens.
The addition of an angular backyard arbor, framed by perfumed jasmine, was based on Schindler’s original concept drawings for the home.
Lush, tropical landscapes designed by Judy Kameon blanket the Parker Palm Springs.
Entry
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The ADU shares the backyard of the main home, but gabion retaining walls (rocks in wire cages) and an elevated terrace gives it an intimate space of its own.
View from Sunfish Lake
A rough board-formed concrete wall hems in the courtyard garden creating an organic looking transition to the wild scrub oak beyond.
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
Front Exterior
Front Exterior
Components for low-cost prefab homes designed by Habitat for Humanity and the firm Minarc for South Central Los Angeles were trucked in and assembled over three days. Photos by Art Gray.
front exterior
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