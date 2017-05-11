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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : flowers/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Flowers Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
Green Roof and Ocean View
South / West view