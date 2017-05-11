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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : flowers/fences, walls : retaining

Outdoor Flowers Retaining Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool