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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : flowers/fences, walls : metal

Outdoor Flowers Metal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A roof terrace provides ocean views. The Spectra umbrella is by Umbrosa.
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
Landscape designer Lillian Montalvo swapped disparate plantings for a cohesive plan centered on a pergola. The elevated, covered deck acts like a less constricted gazebo with more air flow.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
The steel-and-glulam support system forms the covered corridor of the loggia.
Gregory Creek Residence - Exterior
Outdoor area/balcony
Private garden with deck
South / West view
On the lower roof, cedar decking and flower beds define one of several outdoor gardening spaces. Part of her ongoing research into the livability of cities, Fitzgerald aimed to create landscaped areas that were “aesthetic, aromatic, educational, and productive.” The deck is bordered by an expanded aluminum mesh railing and black metal corrugated panels.
Components for low-cost prefab homes designed by Habitat for Humanity and the firm Minarc for South Central Los Angeles were trucked in and assembled over three days. Photos by Art Gray.
Green roof