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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : flowers/fences, walls : horizontal

Outdoor Flowers Horizontal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
Italian terracotta tile flooring and porcelain tile walls have been used for the courtyard.
Gregory Creek Residence - Exterior
Green Roof and Ocean View
Outdoor area/balcony
View from the garden on the cantilevers.
With assistance from landscape designer Monica Viarengo, the outdoor space has been designed to draw the excitement of the city in toward the home.
Private garden with deck
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Entry
The ADU shares the backyard of the main home, but gabion retaining walls (rocks in wire cages) and an elevated terrace gives it an intimate space of its own.
A rough board-formed concrete wall hems in the courtyard garden creating an organic looking transition to the wild scrub oak beyond.
Components for low-cost prefab homes designed by Habitat for Humanity and the firm Minarc for South Central Los Angeles were trucked in and assembled over three days. Photos by Art Gray.
Green roof
Changing the vehicular approach provides for direct garage access and allows for the drought-tolerant landscaping to contribute to both privacy and an enhanced streetscape.