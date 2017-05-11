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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : boulders/pools, tubs, showers : swimming

Outdoor Boulders Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

"Since we're completely off grid we operate off of hauled water, so we have three 1,800 gallon tanks that get filled up every other week. But for those same reasons, people off the grid don't really have pools because they're hard to maintain, but we did it anyway."
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
The Pool House seen at night.
Despite the home's stylish interiors, Young is most drawn to what lies outdoors—a lounge for quiet moments and al fresco dining, a pool, an outdoor shower, the views, a 1972 VW Meyers Manx dune buggy, and a raised adobe platform with a teepee on the back veranda.
The large overhangs protect the interior spaces from direct sunlight, while also providing a layer of privacy.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
The wood-slatted louvers to provide shade from the setting sun and a breathtaking view.
Outdoor Living
At dusk, the light-colored home glows like a lantern in the desert sky.
Astounding views of palm trees and the surrounding Palm Springs landscape are provided from 360-degree exterior views.
21 meter infinity pool on top of the house acts as a roof
Frey House II